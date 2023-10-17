Breaking News: Jimoh Ibrahim’s bill to establish Federal Polytechnic Igbokoda Passes first reading at Senate

A week after Igbekebo, the headquarter of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State came to limelight on the floor of the Senate for the bill for establishment of Federal College of Education sponsored by Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District; another coastal community of Igbokoda headquarters of Ilaje local government area, is slated to host a Federal Polytechnic through a bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, which passed the first reading at the Senate, on Tuesday.

Igbokoda is the headquarters of Ìlàje Local Government Area in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria. The Ilajes are a distinct migratory coastal linguistic group of Yoruba peoples spread along the coastal belts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Delta states and originally made up of four geo-political entities, namely: Ode Ugbo, Ode Mahin, Ode Etikan and Aheri.

The continued quality representation of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, Ph.D will ensure the success of the bill.

The bill will bring rapid development of Igbokoda community and neighborhood communities, increase population of the communities and boast the economic activities.

The business mogul and renowned academician is posed to increasing awareness, enrollment and availability of tertiary institutions for the youthful population in Ondo South and it environment through the establishment of Federal institutions of learning within the catchment areas.