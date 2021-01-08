President Donald Trump confirmed Friday what has been suspected for weeks: He will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th,” he announced on Twitter.

Trump’s decision to skip Biden’s swearing-in ceremony comes after weeks of his refusal to acknowledge that Biden had defeated him in the Nov. 3 election. Trump finally acknowledged his loss in a video on Thursday, saying that a new administration will take office in January.

After reports Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence was expected to attend the inauguration, Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley tweeted: “You can’t attend something you haven’t received an invitation to….”

But a spokeswoman for Biden’s inaugural committee said Pence is “of course invited to attend the Inaugural.”

Pence and his wife “have yet to make a decision regarding their attendance,” O’Malley said Friday.

She said the president and vice president traditionally do not receive formal invitations. Attendance is coordinated at a staff level “and that is taking place,” the spokeswoman said.



