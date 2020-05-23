The Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has approved the resumption of markets activities in all the major and community markets throughout the state tommorow 23rd May 2020.

This approval which subsists for tommorow only is to enable Muslim faithful in the state engage in shopping activities ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr festivities.

Meanwhile it must be noted that the earlier order restricting business and market activities to Tuesdays and Thursdays resumes immediately after tommorow.

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary.