A former Military Administrator of Ondo State, Colonel Ahmed Usman, is dead.

Late Colonel Usman passed away at age of 70 years around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during an illness.

Usman was military administrator of Ondo State from August 1994 to August 1996 and that of Oyo State from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

It was gathered that his remains is being moved to his village, Okura-Lafia, Kogi State, for burial according to Muslim rites today.