Lawmaker Representing Akure South Constituency 1, Hon Simeon Toluwani Borokini has described the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe popularly known as Expensive, a Federal Lawmaker Representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives as a rude shock, one too difficult to believe.

The Lawmaker who received the demise of the illustrious Akure son this morning described the Federal Lawmaker as a grassroot politician devoted to the course and welfarism of his people without holding back, adding that he has left a major vacuum in the political space of Akure.

Hon Borokini sympathises with the family of the deceased, Akure Community and the state at large and prays God grant the repose of his soul.