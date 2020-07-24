The Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate and senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has felicitated with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

In a press statement issued by his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator said, “It is time for all APC members to come together, work together and win together”.

Aftermath of the intra party election, my utmost concern is the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

Though, I understand some stakeholders are enraged because the party appeared to have made reconciliation somewhat cumbersome with some of its past actions and inactions.

Nevertheless, I implore aggrieved stakeholders to open their doors for genuine reconciliation, profound peace and party cohesion.

Conclusively, I call on leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State to embrace our party’s governorship candidate. This is the time to come together, work together and win together.