BOF Football Tourney, Clubs Begin Registration In Ondo

A football tournament organised annually for promotion of football among youths in Ondo State kicks off on Friday.

The Bamidele Omosehin Football tournament has been a means of empowering youths who participated in the tourney organised by Mr. Bamidele Omosehin.

On Friday, the game kicked started with registration of all football clubs in the state that will participate in the competitions.

The philanthropist and founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) disclosed that the registration of clubs for the tourney is free so that all youths could have free access to participate in the game.

Omosehin revealed that he started the tournament in his drive to expose the youth into the opportunities and fortunes in football game.

He noted that, besides getting youths occupied in serious engagement, it would afford the youth the opportunity of benefitting from the largesse being distributed among participants and the club that emerged winner of the tournament.

The Football clinic will come up on October 21, 2022 around 1:00pm at Methodist High School, Okitipupa, Ondo State, and matches will commence in the first week of November 2022.

Several youths have benefitted from the annual BOF tournament in the state in terms of developing their skills and the gifts they received from the organiser, Bamidele Omosehin.

Omosehin said: “This year’s competitions will be more challenging as most clubs now take the BOF tournament seriously.

“The winner can be any among the several clubs that will be participating, because more clubs will participate in this year’s edition.

“In the past, some of the clubs thought that they had to pay huge amount of money to participate, but they have come to realise that registration for the tourney is free.

“I decided to organise the tournament to give the youth opportunity to know more about football as a money-spinner besides an entertainment game.

“So, the tourney has dual opportunities-teaching what participants what to know to make money through the game and the mouth-watering gifts they collect at the end of the competitions.

“This tournament has engaged many of our youths and changed their lives. With this game, youths are taken away from criminal tendencies.”