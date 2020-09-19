The Better Nigeria USA, one of Nigeria’s most powerful organization in Diaspora has called on Nigerians in Edo and Ondo States to vote their conscience.

The leader of the organization, former United Nations Diplomat and the Aare of Ikale land, Professor Salewa Olafioye stated this shortly after the Ondo State Gubernatorial debate hosted by the organisation on Sunday.

Professor Olafioye Salewa

Dr. Salewa said, “We are calling on Nigerians in Edo and Ondo States to vote their conscience and ensure their vote is focused on development”

“Voters must vote their conscience to get the right government we all deserve. We are directing Ondo citizens to vote for efficiency and accountability. They must demand electricity for Ikale and Ilaje with time line,” he said.

The organization consist of more than 350 Nigerians from diverse backgrounds including Yorubas, Ibos, Hausas from Canada, Britain and USA with headquarters based in Detroit Michigan.

Speaking on the success of the gubernatorial debate, Dr. Fatima Lawson who joined from Minnesota said the audience was diverse regardless of whether it was Ondo State Gubernatorial elections or not.

“I just want to thank everyone for honoring our invitation and logging in to the town hall meeting. We appreciate their patience and indulgence throughout the process. The which goes to show that we are all in this together and want a better Nigeria for all! Also would like to thank Mr Jegede for making it and the incumbent for sending a representative.” She said.

Barr. Justina Ajala who joined the debate from China commended the efforts of the Ondo State gubernatorial candidates in their willingness to listen to peoples needs.

Barr. Justina said, “the debate organized by Better Nigeria USA (BNU) was very insightful and timely. It is interesting to see that the candidates recognize the role and importance of the Diaspora. Their show of concern and willingness to listen to people’s needs is highly commendable.”

The President, Egbe Omo Ikale UK and Ireland, Mrs. Olukemi Atijosan stressed that her association feel very concerned that neither Akeredolu nor Jegede deserve the votes of Ikale people.

“As representative from the South Senatorial District, we are very concerned that neither of the two candidates deserve the votes of Ikale people.

“The incumbent governor has no track record of good performance to benefit Ikale people who have had no electricity for 10years. He has shown no empathy or demonstrable concern for the development of Ikale land and has ẹncouraged poor governance of the two local government areas,” She pointed.

Further, Assistant Secretary General Better Nigeria USA, Jude Ukpebor revealed that BNU is sounding a strong warning to the two political parties’ candidates for APC and PDP in Edo State not to make mockery of democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “The people of Edo State have suffered enough, they do not want to sacrifice the lives of their children who want to exercise their civic duty to cast their ballots to the governor of their choice during this election.

“We want a peaceful and death free election; we want election that reflects the wish of the people. No doubt that either of the candidates can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, but it must be done peacefully and the lives and rights of the voters must respect and uphold.”

Also reacting, former Vice President, Edo National Association Worldwide in Michigan, Engr. Bose Oviasu charged Edo people to be wise and vote their conscience for the wake and see governor Obaseki who has done so much development in Edo state.

President, Ikale World Congress in USA, Chief Dayo Aiyebo also express the disappointment of his association on several years of total black out in entire Ikale land despite hosting one of major power generation plant in Southern Nigeria.

“The negative effect of this has brought immeasurable hardship to families. What can this government still do to get problem solved?,” he asked.

Earlier, the President, Egbe Omo Akire in Chicago, Olusoga Agunloye said Hon Jegede, the PDP Candidate is up to the task.

He said, “He demonstrated an unparalleled leadership quality in his interview. His knowledge of the issues and problems facing Ondo state with his answers won my respect. If elected, Ondo state can be sure of a Governor who will deliver and move the state forward.”

Dr. Abiola Oshodi in Canada in his submission said the meeting was a hugely successful event towards birthing a new Nigeria that will live up to the true meanings of its potentials.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General, Better Nigeria USA, Ambassador Chief Titus Amadi used the rare opportunity to extend a bilateral trade conference invitation already scheduled for mid next year, to the two candidates.

Chief Amadi retreated that Nigerian participants at the conference would be able to meet with American investors and companies interested in partnering with Nigerian participants to help address their needs for economic investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, bridge construction, healthcare delivery and information technology.

Ikale Voice