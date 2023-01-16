Bisi Akande @84: You’re A Strong Pillar Of Progressives Politics, Formidable Stabilizer-Akeredolu

Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has described elderstatesman and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande as a formidable stabilizer in the Progressives Family.

The Governor hailed Akande for his selfless service to the country and commitment to humanity.

Governor Akeredolu in his Birthday Message to Chief Akande issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said the roles of the former Governor as the pioneer Acting National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has helped sustain the progress and growth of the party.

“Baba Akande helped establish our great party, the APC, in 2014. His wealth of experience and sterling leadership qualities sustained the existence of our party till date.

“Baba has continued to commit desirable harmony to all relationships as he encounters them. His alluring capacity and dispassionate exertion of exemplary leadership are commendable.

“At 84, Baba Akande is still standing tall, playing significant role in strengthening our democratic gains. His wealth of experience and strong democratic convictions have been deployed for the benefits of all and sundry. He’s a national asset.

“We note particularly, the quality and altruistic leadership Baba has continued to dispense at every needful point. For him, no grudges.

“On this auspicious occasion of his 84th Birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty Allah, in His infinite Mercy, grants him more grace, favour and wisdom.