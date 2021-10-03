As the Chairman, Ondo State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin celebrates his birthday today, he has been described as a consummate leader, and great team player.

In a message signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, to felicitate with him, the State chapter of the APC referred to him as a political institution, and unrivalled grassroot mobiliser who exerts so much energy in steering the affairs of the party to ensure peace.

“Adetimehin’s strong belief that, “No one can reign for ever”, has become one of his guiding principles to ensure justice and fair play in his actions and decisions as a political icon.

“The party recalls, with relish, the boundless energies he deployed during the last governorship campaigns in the State, that gave the party unprecedented victory at the poll.

“While praying God to imbue him with more wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State chapter, and preserve him for greater exploits, members of the State Executive Committee, and all party faithful wish our chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, a fabulous birthday”, the statement reads.