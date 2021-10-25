The Secretary, Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, OSOPADEC, Dr. Victor Koledoye has expressed hearty cheers to a worthy Comrade, the Ondo State Commissioner For Information, Orientation and Mobilization, Mr. Donald Ojogo as he marks his birthday.

In a statement personally signed and made public by Dr. Koledoye, he described Mr. Ojogo as a brave, resilient and a dogged supporter of Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu saying his contributions as a dogged journalist and leader has helped in bridging the gap between the masses and the state government

Dr. Koledoye while wishing him more fruitful years, prayed for more of God’s wisdom as he continues to serve humanity and translate the REDEEM Agenda of Mr. Governor to the people of Ondo State.

The statement further reads: “In this new season, I wish you all of life’s best and pray that you continue to live an exemplary life which is a model to many others”.