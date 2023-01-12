Birthday: Aiyedatiwa, Loyal Deputy Governor We’re Proud Of -Jimoh Ibrahim.

Billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South for 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR has described the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a loyal deputy he is proud of.

This was contained in his congratulatory message to the deputy governor who is celebrating his birthday today, Thursday, 12th January, 2023.

Ibrahim, who is currently making waves in Ondo South senatorial district as a result of his massive electioneering campaign across the 66 wards in the district, said Aiyedatiwa does not belong to class of deputies who tried to turn the table against their bosses.

Wishing the deputy governor long life and prosperity, Dr. Ibrahim said the humility he displayed would surely take him to the peak of his vision in life.

He commended him for the support he gave to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and all candidates of APC in the forthcoming general elections in Ondo South and the state in general.

According to Ibrahim, “I must congratulate you Your Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on your new age.

“I would sound ingrate if I don’t appreciate you for your support for our dear and amiable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi for the success of his administration.

” You are a loyal deputy and I want to let you know that we are proud of you. You are unlike the usual deputies who always looked for the downfall of their bosses for them to climb the ladder.

“Your humility will no doubt take you to the peak of your vision and aspirations.

“Your support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself and other candidates of our dear party, APC, cannot be overemphasized.

” I wish you long life and prosperity. Many happy returns of the day Your Excellency. “