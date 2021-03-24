A bill for the establishment of Araromi Front Sea Port in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has passed through the first reading at Senate plenary.

“Araromi Sea Front Port, Ondo State (Establishment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 684) is read the First Time, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahamad Lawan rules on Wednesday.”

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, the Lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, sponsored the bill.

Starnews Nigeria reports that Senator Tofowomo has so far sponsored about eight bills namely, Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007 (Ammendment Bill, 2020), Federal School of Basic Studies (Establishment) Bill, 2020, Federal University of Agriculture Araromi Obu, Ondo State (Establishment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 646).

Others include Nigeria Cocoa Development Council (Establishment) Bill, 2021, Bitumen Training Institute Ode Aye, Ondo State (Establishment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 663), Federal Medical Centre, Irele (Establishment) Bill, 2021, College of Maritime Studies and Naval Architecture Igbekebop and now

Araromi Sea Front Port, Ondo State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

“I would ensure the speedy passage of the bill with a timely presidential assent due to its significant impact locally, regionally and nationally.

“The establishment of the port would create employment and generate and revenue earning for the country.”

“Considering the economic history of the coastal area of Ondo State, the port will play a significant and critical role in the development of Nigeria’s economy”, the Senator said on Wednesday.

The Senator said there are no federal institutions in Ondo South since the creation of Nigeria despite the generation of oil revenues from the senatorial district to the state and the federal, adding, however, that he is determined to bring a life span development through legislative bills and advocacy to the Senatorial District.

StarNews