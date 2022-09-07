BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS, ODSG WARNS APPLICANTS

PRESS STATEMENT

The attention of Ondo State government has been drawn to the activities of certain unscrupulous people who gave out false information, that Ondo State Government is recruiting some categories of health workers into the Hospital Management Board, with the clear intention of defrauding applicants.

This disclaimer has become necessary as the government got wind that some applicants have been deceived to pay into a certain bank account. The State Government hereby urge the public to disregard such malicious and false information.

It should be noted that Ondo State government through the Civil Service Commission always inform the general public when conducting recruitment exercise in the state. The government does not conduct undercover recruitment nor recruitment through a third party. The government is therefore taking steps to ensure that those who have been extorted get refunded in due course, while working to fish out the syndicates behind the scam.

Signed

Chief (Mrs) Bamidele Ademola – Olateju

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation.