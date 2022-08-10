– Debo Akinbami

The untypical decision of the Anglican Church, in the near past, to embark on breast cancer sensitisation programme has been widely reported. Its Idoani affiliate chose the novel path of sensitising the church on the character of breast cancer and the propriety of medical treatment. It was part of programme for the 3rd diocesan synod with exciting outcomes. It was historic in the sense that it represents a new element in the efforts of breast cancer fight.

The christian folks, hitherto, have mostly clung to faith healing, even in the face of effectual medical facts. But that is not entirely unexpected given the fact that many still falsely attribute breast cancer infection to spiritual affliction. By the new act, the church, whose teachings and ecclesiastical admonitions largely provide the basis for the christian outlook on life, appeared prepared to, at once, draw the line between science and faith.

The Bishop, Rt. Rev. Agara Adegoke, had told christians to embrace clinical screening and treatment while they pray God for healing. His stance was premised on the fact that God created herbs for the healing of men and give medics wisdom to repurpose it for treatment of diseases. This view, logical as it reads, come with exciting implications, one of which is the church’s emphatic readiness to stop dangerous doctrines that have heretofore encouraged needless deaths of cancer patients over the years.

The diocese would compromise its creed, yet it would no longer fold arms and watch its members die carelessly. To actuate plan, it beckoned to Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Ondo State Governor and cancer poster child who had, in 1997, founded a leading cancer fighting institution – Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria. After survival, Betty began a revival against breast cancer in a time when cancer, beyond being an anathema, was a convenient stigma.

During the season, to be identified with cancer under any guise was to become an instant outcast. How, under the circumstances, Betty found the gall to present, survived and convene alliance with cancer badge summarily tells her size of guts. That was 25 years ago! Small wonder she is wont to trode unbeaten paths. By her credentials, the church has found a potent partner in its bid to battle breast cancer through vigorous campaign.

It reinforces the fact that Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu weighs more, and that is how hasty it is to measure her by wholly situating criteria within the context of spousing a chief executive. While it is fine to say the plethora works she has done as governor’s wife for women, widows, children and the girl child under various thematic tags, to singly portray her on this strength is sketchy. Before stardom, she had made tenable successes and positioned herself in good stead as an accomplished individual.

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, now a national attraction and the choice of the church in a new battle against breast cancer is one of the lustrous accomplishments of Mrs Akeredolu. The same organisation was decorated by the Federal Ministry of Health as Nigeria’s best in 2021 among cancer-fighting institutions in the country. It is in this sense that the synergy between the Anglican diocese and Brecan is expected to be propitious and benefit, beyond the congregants, the country.

Of the envisaged implications, the fact that the church has opted to lead an emerging vanguard of cancer advocates with different approach to faith is instructive. It shows clearly that the church of God prioritises the health of its members, particularly the womenfolk, and ready to give faultless guide, irrespective. It is a succinct proof that the Anglican church does not pretend to promote the romantic illusion that cancerous lumps could be prayed away.

The church, for nudging brethren to take rational decisions based on scientific facts as opposed to bland religiosity that may sustain perpetual self-harm, has made a phenomenal choice. In so doing, the Idoani diocese has ably evolved a template for other religious stock to imitate in raising breast cancer awareness. And when, by this effort, science and faith fully finds a common ground, we can thenceforth expect a new order.

***Debo Akinbami, Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives, writes from Alagbaka, Akure.