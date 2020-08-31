By Steve Ovirih

The founder of Fortune University, Igbotako and billionaire business mogul, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim has commended the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu for her supportive role to her husband and for the welfarist programmes she has made her pet project in the past three and half years in Ondo State.

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim said in the history of Ondo state, no first lady has set the standards of Mrs. Anyanwu Akeredolu , describing her as a positive influence in the drive for growth and emancipation of women, girl child rights and equal opportunities for the less privileged.

The Harvard trained Business Administrator of repute noted that Governor Akeredolu is blessed with a wife who has helped to give voice to the women folk in the governor’s administration, adding that the ‘BEMORE’ programs of the first lady is the first of its kind in Nigeria and is worthy of emulation by other wives of State Governors in Nigeria.