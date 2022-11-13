Home Women & Child Development BETTY AKEREDOLU, AIYEDATIWA, OTHERS ATTEND SPECIAL THANKSGIVING SERVICE FOR LATE GRACE AKEREDOLU
BETTY AKEREDOLU, AIYEDATIWA, OTHERS ATTEND SPECIAL THANKSGIVING SERVICE FOR LATE GRACE AKEREDOLU

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, family members, political leaders and well wishers attended the special Church Thanksgiving Service held in honour of Late Lady Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street Owo, on Sunday.

The late Grace Akeredolu was the mother of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON.

She died at the age of 90 and was buried yesterday in Owo.

She will always be remembered as a kind person who loved people like herself and was nice to everybody around her.

Others in attendance were, Wife of Ondo State Deputy Governor, H.E Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff to Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale and his wife, Jumoke, Special Adviser to Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye, Executive Chairman of Owo Local Government, Prince Samuel Adegbegi, Chairman of Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Tolu Adegbie, Clergymen and others.

