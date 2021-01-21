Better Nigeria USA (BNU), the largest pan Nigeria group in The Diaspora with members in Europe, Asia and America has congratulated President Joe Biden and his Deputy kamala Harris on the event of their swearing in as the 46th President and Vice President of The United States, on Wednesday, 20th January, 2021.

In the statement which was signed by the Chairman of the Diaspora group, Prof. Salewa Olafioye and made available to the press, the group said it is confident in the leadership experience and genuineness of Joe Biden and his Deputy, Kamala Harris to positively change the course of history in America. The statement reads in part, ” on behalf of The Diaspora Executives and general members of BNU, I want to express our profound congratulations to Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris on becoming the President and Vice President

of the United States of America. Congratulations to all Americans, Nigerians and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

” Nigerians in the Diaspora look forward to continuing the impeccable Democratic relationship and integration between both nations. We are confident in your leadership , experience and genuineness to positively change the course of history.

” Your message of hope , love , empathy and peace will in no doubt resonate in America and globally, ” Prof Salewa Olafioye noted on behalf of Better Nigeria (BNU).

Prof. Olafioye, a Michigan based medical expert and ex United Nations Diplomat affirmed that Better Nigeria USA will continue to partake in the new journey with President Joseph Biden to take America to a lofty height, praying God for wisdom and knowledge during the transition of power to him and his Deputy President .

Better Nigeria USA is an organization of Nigerians abroad which focus is to promote the good Nigerian brand and to project an image of Nigeria that appeals to the good virtue of a progressive, hardworking and development conscious race. The group is passionate about strengthening Democracy in Nigeria.