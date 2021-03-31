Better Nigeria USA (BNU), a cohesive network of Nigerian professionals in the United States of America has raised the alarm over the unrelenting security threat that is already bringing the Nigerian state to her knees. The Pan Nigerian movement is miffed at the not so encouraging disposition of government towards stemming the ugly trend.

Pastor Adesokan, a member of BNU who spoke with this reporter from his base in New Jersey said he is particular about the state of the nation because regardless of the fact that he is abroad, he is still very connected to his roots. He noted that it is quite unfortunate that there is security collapse in the most populated country of the black continent.

Pastor Adesokan said he lives in New Jersey and works in New York but in Nigeria, to travel between Lagos and Ibadan highways is a very scary venture because of the fear of kidnappers who have turned the highways to a hot spot of criminal activities. On the way forward, Pastor Adesokan charged the Nigerian government to think out of the box.

Dr. Mrs. Fatima Lawson, BNU Director of Education and Human Services, speaking from her base in Minnesota, said the growth and development of Boko Haram insurgency has to date posed the most enduring security risk the country has seen in recent times. ” It has not only caused fear but also has it destabilized the North Eastern part of Nigeria, and it is still doing so and even moving down South.

” Farmers – herders clash is another security concern in the country. These clashes have brought the middle belt to its knees. The prolonged violence, which unfortunately is becoming tribal and religious is a recipe for disaster if not addressed ,” Dr. Lawson stated.

She added that as someone whose family has been a victim of banditry, she knows for a fact that desperate Nigerians have gone rogue kidnapping for ransom and killing victims with reckless abandon.

Dr. Fatima counseled Nigerian government to show more empathy towards the plight of Nigerians whose psyche is battered and raped by the unceasing orgy of violence in the country. ” Government should ensure that every working Nigerian who depends on salary is paid to time and adequately too.

” It is obvious that the Nigerian cannot address the challenge of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping alone, so government should urgently accept the help of countries like USA which has adequate expertise in counter terrorism ,” Dr Fatima Lawson added.

Ambassador Chief Titus Amadi, Secretary General of Better Nigeria USA, who spoke from his base in Michigan said his take on the high rate of insecurity in Nigeria is not different from the take of other Nigerians either at home or in The Diaspora, stressing that it is really disturbing how Nigeria got to this sorry bend. He said the disposition of government from Federal, State to Local Government in Nigeria shows they are inept, adding that if the government the people willingly voted for continues to be non responsive nothing else will work in the country.

” If the operators of government continue to drive on a long wrong route for miles, best thing to do is for them to turn round and face a more correct direction. Only a responsive government can fight back and bring insurgency and security threat in the country to an end,” Ambassador Amadi stressed.

Former United Nations Diplomat, Dr. Salewa Olafioye, Chairman BNU, in his own contribution said there is no doubt that internal insurrection and external aggression can threaten the best of Democracies, how much less a budding Democracy such as ours in Nigeria. He charged the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibility which include the protection of lives and property of citizens.

“Nigeria has suffered Boko Haram insurgency, she has suffered banditry and she is now groaning under the burden of indiscriminate kidnapping for ransom. The people that are weighed down by the burden of insecurity are the masses who cannot book a flight to their destination no matter how terrible and how embarrassingly insecure the roads are. As a citizen of Nigeria, as a Nigerian in The Diaspora and as a BNU stakeholder, who represents the Nigerian brand wherever I find myself, I want to appeal to the Federal Government to call a stakeholders summit on security and let all the regions sit at a roundtable to discuss and agree on a cohesive approach to fight and win the battle on insecurity that is challenging the foundation of the Nigerian state,” Dr. Salewa Olafioye advised.