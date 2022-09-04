BEMOREONDO2022: EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE

PRESS RELEASE

The Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, organizers of Bemore Summer Boot Camp, which trains secondary school girls primarily in ICT and solar technology, including life-enhancing, entrepreneurial skills, wishes to convey sincere appreciation to members of the public on account of a successful 2022 boot camp.

Bemore was established in 2017 by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to bridge the widened gender parity gap in Science and Technology in Nigeria by empowering girls principally in the twin areas and creating opportunities for young girls to help improve on their lives and contribute to the socio-economic development of their various communities.

The scheme has, since inception, held annual boot camp consecutively with superlative outcomes on alumni who are already doing well in our spheres of training. For the avoidance of doubt, we remain unswervingly commitment to our goals and hold steadfast those sterling ideals that stand us out as Africa’s largest STEM+E scheme for girls.

We therefore wish to thank, on behalf of our principal and Founder, our sponsors for steady and invaluable support, parents and guardians for their unyielding confidence, management of Mabest Academy for top notch facility, our partners for premium services, our distinguished Bemore brand ambassadors for being our sterling mobile banners, our resource persons for never letting us down, and of course, Ondo State Government, led by the inimitable Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for providing the enabling environment for us to continue on the path of sustained progress.

While we wish our newly produced ‘techy girls’ fertile fortunes and good luck as they reunite with their families and join other over two thousand Bemore ambassadors in impacting humanity positively, our continued dedication to the best possible standard is promised.

Signed:

Debo Akinbami, MNIPR

Media & Public Relations

Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation.

September 4, 2022.