Home Women & Child Development BEMOREONDO2022: EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE
Women & Child Development

BEMOREONDO2022: EXPRESSION OF GRATITUDE

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

PRESS RELEASE

The Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, organizers of Bemore Summer Boot Camp, which trains secondary school girls primarily in ICT and solar technology, including life-enhancing, entrepreneurial skills, wishes to convey sincere appreciation to members of the public on account of a successful 2022 boot camp.

Bemore was established in 2017 by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to bridge the widened gender parity gap in Science and Technology in Nigeria by empowering girls principally in the twin areas and creating opportunities for young girls to help improve on their lives and contribute to the socio-economic development of their various communities.

The scheme has, since inception, held annual boot camp consecutively with superlative outcomes on alumni who are already doing well in our spheres of training. For the avoidance of doubt, we remain unswervingly commitment to our goals and hold steadfast those sterling ideals that stand us out as Africa’s largest STEM+E scheme for girls.

We therefore wish to thank, on behalf of our principal and Founder, our sponsors for steady and invaluable support, parents and guardians for their unyielding confidence, management of Mabest Academy for top notch facility, our partners for premium services, our distinguished Bemore brand ambassadors for being our sterling mobile banners, our resource persons for never letting us down, and of course, Ondo State Government, led by the inimitable Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for providing the enabling environment for us to continue on the path of sustained progress.

While we wish our newly produced ‘techy girls’ fertile fortunes and good luck as they reunite with their families and join other over two thousand Bemore ambassadors in impacting humanity positively, our continued dedication to the best possible standard is promised.

Signed:
Debo Akinbami, MNIPR
Media & Public Relations
Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation.
September 4, 2022.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Ondo First Lady visits St Francis Church, hospitalized victims of...

Mrs Akeredolu spreads BRECAN’s tentacle to South-South, inaugurates 7th chapter...

Mrs Akeredolu Congratulates Princess Oladunni Odu

Of Ada Owere Chieftaincy, Betty’s Pedigree and the Attitude of...

Invest More In Corps Members – Ondo First Lady Advises...

Ondo First Lady, Betty Visits Parents of a set of...

US Medical Team Visits Idanre Hills Resorts (Photos)

Ondo First Lady, Betty Akeredolu Receives FUTA Special Award of...

Drug Abuse: Ondo First Lady advocates productive engagement of youths

AT 66, AKETI STANDING TALL AS ACCOMPLISHED PATRIARCH AND STATESMAN

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.