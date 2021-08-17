Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu , Tuesday, said she is, through the Bemore Empowered Initiative, raising, girls who will walk shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand with the male folk to achieve a prosperous society for us all.

Arabinrin said this in her Address at the

the Opening Ceremony of BEMOREIMO2021, held at Igolo Abiam Place, Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

“After four years of remarkable impact on more than a thousand girl-children, it’s time to take it a step further. We are unrelenting in this cause and surely we remain resolute.

“My girls will stand for themselves. They will never play fool; they will never put all their dependence on any man. They will walk shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand with the male folk to achieve a prosperous society for us all” She said.

Bemore is the initiative of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, which trains girls in ICT, Solar energy, Confidence building, Public speaking, handicrafts, breast and cervical health consciousness, among other life-enhancing skills.

The First Lady who asserted that Bemore, in four years, has trained one thousand five hundred girls with requisite skills to change the narrative of the girl child and bring balance to the gender world, said the responsibility of building a decent society is not for men alone.

In her words, “We are here today to welcome another set of girls that will join their compatriots who already in the battle field, fighting for the cause of women, showing to the world that women can be more than what the society say they are.

“The duty is not for men alone. The duty is for persons of both gender to create a society that is free of violence; that is free from atrocities; that is free of all forms of intimidation and harassment. A society that must grow; a society that must be sustained is a society that does not discriminate by any means especially by gender.”

Meanwhile, Bemore alumni, Jegede Marvelous Adejoke and Kate Anderson, shared their experiences on how the scheme has transformed their lives. According to Jegede, “I was trained in solar engineering and after the camp, I built Solar to power my parents’ house at Arigidi Akoko in Akoko, Ondo State. Anderson said: “I became an outstanding public speaker with sterling leadership skills.”

Earlier in his Opening Remarks, the Chairman of the event, Mr Iyke Onuoha, urged Bemore participants to take advantage of the life-changing experiences and training offered by the First Lady through the Bemore programme.

The event was attended by Mrs Okonkwo Nkiruka, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Owerri, Imo State, Barrister Eze Eluchie, Hon. Albert Akintoye, Bemore Matrons, Officers of the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF), amongst others.

Story credit: Media team of the Office of Ondo State First Lady.