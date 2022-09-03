BEMORE Summer Bootcamp: Jimoh Ibrahim Promises To Sponsor 100 Boys

...Donates N10m For BEMORE Institution

illionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) for Ondo Southern senatorial district in the forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has promised to sponsor 100 boys in the annual bootcamp organized by the wife of Ondo State governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

He made the promised while appealing to the Ondo State first lady to incorporate boys in the all-female vocational training programme.

Speaking on Saturday at FUTA during the closing/graduation ceremony of the summer bootcamp entitled: “Building The Next Generation Of Female Technology Leaders,” Ibrahim noted that BEMORE should be upgraded as an institution so that the human capacity building programme could be sustained.

He, therefore, donated a sum of N10million towards the construction of the institution.

Ibrahim described Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu as a virtuous woman who strived to empower the girl child at any cost.

“I see a woman in history. A woman whose character and behaviour tally with what she preaches. She’s supportive and encourages the young folks in order for them to be what they want to be.

” The training programme she organised for the young girls is to empower them in ICT, Solar-making among others.

“This is a sponsored programme by private donors because there’s no provision for this in the state government annual budget.

“It takes the First Lady’s personal efforts and will to do this for the young girls.

“I want to appeal to our mother that she should think of how to include boys in the programme and I will be ready to sponsor 100 boys.

“It’s not that I hate girls, but the Deputy Governor Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Barrister Olusola Oke have sponsored some girls, so I want to sponsor boys.”

Advising the trainees, Ibrahim, who was recently awarded the First-ever Doctor of Business by University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, urged them to acquire more education.

He emphasised that education was the only way to overcome challenges of life.

“I congratulate you on the successful trainings you have received through BEMORE summer bootcamp 2022, but I want to advise you that you must be courageous to develop yourself by having more education.

“You must develop yourself, this is the only way you can overcome the challenges of life.

“I have nine university degrees. If you’re not courageous, there’s no way you can be successful. It’s possible for you to achieve your dreams and visions.”

Meanwhile, in his address, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of Science and Technology, appreciated Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the sponsors of the training, saying it’s empowering the beneficiaries for the ongoing industrial revolution.

He described education as the greatest tool of liberation of mind, advising the young girls to improve in their chosen careers.

Present at the event are the state Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dele Ologun, among other state cabinet members.