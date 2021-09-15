A business mogul in Ondo State, Mr. Martin Oyerinmade, today, lauded the BeMore Empowered Initiative, a Summer Bootcamp programme organised annually by the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to train girls in Solar technology, Information Communication Technology and other life-impacting skills.

Oyerinmade who was on an inspection tour to the venue of the ongoing 2021 Ondo edition of the Programme at the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), Ilaramokin, in Ifedore Local Government area of the state, affirmed that having witnessed the training activities given to the girls, he’s convinced that BEMORE initiative is worth investing in.

Having pronounced his unalloyed support for the programme, Oyerinmade also emphasised the need for well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the vision of the First Lady, which, according to him, was aimed at developing the potential of girls and build their capacities.

He said: ” This is so amazing, I have been hearing about this programme and now I can see with my own eyes that it’s worth investing in. It’s about developing capacity, about bringing people up to achieve their potential and that’s the most important thing we are living for; we live to better the lives of others. This project is really worth investing in”.

He, however, expressed optimism for the sustainability of the project, while soliciting the support of all to keep the vision alive in Ondo State.

He urged the girls to maximize the opportunity by taking the training programme seriously, and make Her Excellency proud of what they’ll become after passing through the University of Life.

He noted that not every First Lady has the mind of doing great things for girls like Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu is doing.

Responding on behalf of Her Excellency, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, appreciated him for the support and encouragement, saying “We are overwhelmed”.

Story by Media team, office of Ondo State First Lady.