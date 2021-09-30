Following the enormous plaudits and Compliments the BEMORE BOOTCAMP INITIATIVE has received in recent times, It has come as no surprise as the Life changing Initiative has caught the eyes of yet another illustrious personality.

Bemore Bootcamp, which was held recently at Elizade University in Ilara-mokin, Ifedore Federal Constituency Ondo State, is an initiative of the First lady Of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, which was Created to tackle gender based violence and support The girl child with an opportunity to explore and bridge the gender gap amongst their male Counterparts.

Mrs. Akeredolu set up the BEMORE Bootcamp to aid the empowerment of the 21st-century Nigerian girl child and womenfolk in general, with the right knowledge and skill-set to impact society positively.

The boot camp helps participants to build core competencies in teamwork, problem-solving, social and leadership skills, information and communication technology, and renewable energy. It has produced over thousands of girls trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT), solar renewable energy, making of hygienic liquid products, art and design, tying of headgear, cake baking, make-up, taekwondo for self-defence against abusers, aerobics, music and dance.

The latest remarkable personality to laud the exceptional programme is Hon. Dele Ologun, A renowned business man and Former Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on political Matters [Central].

In a session with our correspondent, the business mogul described the first lady as an Outstanding And Incomparable Leader who has the Interest of her people at heart as he was Overwhelmingly Impressed by the level of work done during the programme from the solar class to the ICT facilitation programme and other skill acquisition training which includes, Baking, Gele tying and Make up Learning and this shows that The First lady is a leader who is deeply and genuinely concerned about the social and academic growth and development of the girl-child and empowerment of the young Nigerian girls to develop valuable life skills that translate into self-confidence, higher-income earning potential and fulfilling careers for them.

He further Commended the First lady for her Gigantic strides as he claimed that Mrs. Akeredolu is an Exceptional and Outstanding Leader who took an Herculean task vis-à-vis the BEMORE initiative And handled it superbly and such Life Impacting Programme means Mrs. Akeredolu has written her name in Gold in the hearts of Ondo state Inhabitants through her gargantuan Achievement as she has become a Force to Reckon with in the area of Gender based Development in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

Hon. Dele Ologun however urged further that like-minded people should join the ranks of many warriors who are already fighting the cause of a thriving society by empowering the girl child and stand against every cultural norm and every patriarchal tendency that was carefully constructed to cage the womenfolk. He was Surprised by the confidence the participants exuded during their different presentations and he was totally convinced that the girls actually learnt well; that the time spent at the boot camp was one well spent.

The Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor then called for more people to Support the Initiative as it’s The first of Its kind in Nigeria and compelled more people to ensure that they do all they can to encourage The first lady and her team and Embrace the Bemore Initiative as it is A life changing Initiative that has changed the lives of thousands of girls positively in a very short Time.