Debo Akinbami

Before our eyes, the year 2021 terminates its stretch. The calendar, within its width, closes its gates on mortal pursuits. And it does so, indifferently, leaving humans to grapple with shades of tales- of dreams accomplished or means diminished; of tests or trials, of tiny wins or total triumphs. Whole lots have happened to persons and places alike in the year. Folks took pains or gains depending on how nature countenanced a man’s route. Someone has said, fate, at intervals, changes its face. It could either be sullen, radiant or grimaced at various times, and what a mortal gets, at each turn, depends on nature’s instant facial features.

It goes to show that man, like a jetsam, helplessly obeys life’s wind as it moves mortal bodies in its orbital trajectory, and in the circumstances, accepts whatever offers he gets. Whereas, we may choose to groan or grim as we care; to celebrate little mercies, adumbrate fine reminiscences or castigate nature’s implied imbalances as is usual with mortal minds. In any case, life, as they say, goes on. It is this stance that George Orwell reinforces thus: “Objective consideration of contemporary phenomena compels the conclusion that success or failure in competitive activities exhibits no tendency to be commensurate with innate capacity, but that a considerable element of the unpredictable must invariably be taken into account.”

That’s the weird work of nature. It would deplete a bounty harvest on one lane and swell another effort with incremental boost. And sometimes too, by coincidence, nature may choose to smile on a man’s effort and throws the fella up in an unusual sheen, a case of time and chance happening to man’s terrestrial longings as the holy book presupposes. It is in this sense that what the world witnessed on the verge of the year’s ending with the performance of Nigeria’s popular summer boot camp, the Bemore Empowered Initiative, is a rare reward on the selfless and consistent labour of its founder; an occurrence that compels one to pause for new thought.

The Bemore Empowered Initiative is a capacity-building boot camp for the girl child, established in 2017 by Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, frontline feminist and supportive spouse of the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN. The First Lady saw the gender gap on the technological front and swore to work on bridging it. Realising that human capital represents the hub of human and economic development for any society, the founder has, on a large scale, invested hugely in building the three key capacities which, in the words of Mahroum (2007), involve the capacity to develop talent, capacity to deploy talent, and the capacity to draw talent from elsewhere.

The annual, two week Summer Boot Camp for girls between 10 and 15 has not only churned out incredible experts in its twin thrust of solar technology and Information Communication Technology (ICT), the project has also thrown up young, amazing female health and gender advocates. It has produced robust entrepreneurs who, as teenagers, are busy making waves with businesses. What is, however, phenomenal

is the decision of Bemore alumnae to give back to the society part of what they got during the boot camp. One would expect citizens within their age bracket to, at this stage, think more of consumption than production, but these ones did the unwonted.

The girls decided to be more than virile enterprenuers, who, in their corners, are doing well and living large with skills. They resolved, instead, to affect the world differently. And, unprompted, the alumnae formed a team under the tag of Bemore Sister’s Network and assembled unskilled secondary school girls in Ondo State to train. And this they did to the admiration of the public. Meanwhile, while the world watches this astounding development, those who know the Bemore founder beyond the screen would agree with the fact that the girls’ act has only revealed how well they have been mentored and how much of fine traits they have imbibed from Betty.

The whole show underscores the place of effective mentoring. It gives the First Lady out as a mentor who challenges and supports her mentees’ thinking, who inspires them to short-term goals and longer-term aspirations, who, as a cheerleader encourages their development, and who, more importantly, has convinced them early enough on the need to share, to spread love and warmth, and to strengthen the weaker peers. That is who Betty is- a mentor with the disposition to develop others. She’s always willing to reflect on and share own experiences, to spur others to win. Like other great mentors, she lives by the rule of “walking the talk.”

The girls saw Betty doing what she preaches. They see her daily defending the downtrodden, they watch her fight for the oppressed and invest ceaselessly in building the capacities of women and the girl child. And now, interestingly, they have been bitten by Betty’s bug! They now take infinite pleasure in investing times and talents in making their kind better and stronger, an early indoctrination into the ‘sisters helping sisters’ doctrine. What’s more? The girls were intentional with it. They knew what they wanted, set goals and celebrated their wins after all.

Hear them, “There is a problem we saw and we felt we could solve with it. Statistics reveal that girls and women are just 20% of the tech ecosystem, which is relatively low. We saw that there is a very huge lacuna for girls and women to fill in the tech space. Not only that, we also know that to whom much is given, so much more is expected. Therefore giving back to our fellow sisters gave us major impetus to train other girls.

“Gone are the days when having a girl child is considered a burden to parents. As of today, solid structures have been put in place by key stakeholders all around the world to uplift the female folk, a not-too-far- from-home example is Bemore (the university of life). Your girl deserves to be a part of this life building community.”

This, at any rate, is a rare rendition to humanity. Even nature, despite its fluidity, seemed to have chosen to treat Betty preferentially by helping her to reap ripen rewards on a venture into which she puts all hers by helping her to produce her kind- the new, special “breed without greed” she has dearly dreamt and laboured life-long to deliver as icing on the cake. Her own unique, parting gift from the last year. It’s a new win!

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives.