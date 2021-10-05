..as 13-year old Oluwagbemisola presents her Ada OWERE 1 portrait

Less than two weeks that the 2021 BEMORE SUMMER BOOTCAMP closed in Ondo State, participating girls have started showcasing the acquired skills to the world.

Today witnessed presentation of a pencil Artwork of Ada OWERE 1, who is the Founder of the initiative and First Lady of Ondo State, by a 13year old Oluwagbemisola Lovelyn Fasakin.

Oluwagbemisola, from Ifedore Local Government area of Ondo State, participated in the just concluded Summer Bootcamp and emerged second in the Art Auditioning.

Presenting the pencilled portrait to Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Presidential logde Alagbaka Government house, the SS1 student of St. Louis secondary school Akure, noted that she chose Art class at the Summer Bootcamp due to her interest in the skill, despite being a science student.

She explained that she started crafting the image last Tuesday and completed it on Friday without a guide from any professional Artist.

The BEMORE founder, who expressed delight about the outcome of the Bootcamp, described the girl’s Art work as impressive and incredible.

She said: ” All these our children are loaded with talents and I’m so excited that we now have a platform where we can unlock these talents and potential. Like I have always said, I love Art but I can’t draw, so when I see someone who got the talent, I’m fascinated”.

Mrs Akeredolu who affirmed that the whole essence of the BeMore Empowered Initiative was to discover talents, expressed her readiness to engage BEMORE girls who indicated interest in Art, in a mentorship programme to further enhance their drawing abilities.

“We will definitely mentor them; we will follow up and make sure that they grow in it, which means we will provide opportunities for them to be better. They will have to go for training and we will invite renowned Artist and make them better in it”, she disclosed.

The Ondo First Lady noted that as a science student who intends to become a medical practitioner in the future, having an Artistic skill would be a side-hustle for her, which was the essence of the initiative.

She, therefore, encouraged her with a cash gift.

Story by Mary Agidi