BEMORE ONDO 2022 TO HOLD AT MABEST ACADEMY, AKURE
PRESS RELEASE
The 2022 edition of Bemore Summer Boot Camp has been rescheduled to hold at Mabest Academy, Omolayo Estate, Oke-Ijebu, Akure, Ondo State Capital.
The founder, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, announced the new location on Wednesday in an E-poster released on her official Facebook page.
Until now, the annual boot camp was held in two locations in Ilara-Mokin, Elizade University for accommodation, while the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI) provided facilities for ICT and Solar tech training; whereas Mabest Academy offers a one-stop- shop for the boot camp, hence the latter is preferred for higher safety measures.
Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, Africa’s largest girls-only STEM+E boot camp, trains secondary school girls in Solar Energy technology, ICT and competencies in other pivotal life-enhancing apprenticeship.
Debo Akinbami
Special Assistant (New Media & Archives)
to the Governor of Ondo State.
For: BEMORE 2022 Central planning Committee.
August 10, 2022.
Leave a Reply