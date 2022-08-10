PRESS RELEASE

The 2022 edition of Bemore Summer Boot Camp has been rescheduled to hold at Mabest Academy, Omolayo Estate, Oke-Ijebu, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

The founder, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, announced the new location on Wednesday in an E-poster released on her official Facebook page.

Until now, the annual boot camp was held in two locations in Ilara-Mokin, Elizade University for accommodation, while the Public Service Training Institute (PSTI) provided facilities for ICT and Solar tech training; whereas Mabest Academy offers a one-stop- shop for the boot camp, hence the latter is preferred for higher safety measures.

Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, Africa’s largest girls-only STEM+E boot camp, trains secondary school girls in Solar Energy technology, ICT and competencies in other pivotal life-enhancing apprenticeship.

Debo Akinbami

Special Assistant (New Media & Archives)

to the Governor of Ondo State.

For: BEMORE 2022 Central planning Committee.

August 10, 2022.