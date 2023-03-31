‘Bemore Is Way Ahead In Bridging STEM Gap’ – Mrs Akeredolu

• As Ondo Holds IWD2023 Grand Finale

Wife of the governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation has proven itself as one novelty that is way ahead of contemporary innovations geared towards achieving gender equality.

The governor’s wife gave the stance on Thursday in her address at the Grand Finale of Ondo State 2023 International Women’s Day Conference, held at the International Cultural & Event Centre, Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

In her words: “Bemore had started bridging the gender gap in STEM long before UN thought about it, having trained over 3000 Bemore girls in ICT, Solar technology and other life enhancing skills to prepare our girls to favourably compete in a knowledge based world economy.

“In the last six years, we have deliberately pushed for equity by exposing the girls from rustic backgrounds to modern technology. We also give those from the rich and poor socioeconomic backgrounds equal platform to compete through the annual Bemore boot camp.”

The programme which also provided feedback on the participation of Ondo State contingent at the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) in New York, United States, was jointly organised by the Office of the Wife of Governor and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

While speaking to the theme “Embracing Equity in all Spheres of Life”, the First Lady noted that apart from exposing Bemore girls to ICT and Solar technology and giving brand new laptops with complete home solar systems, the programme also gives the girls other life-enhancing skills to help them function as responsible and economically independent young women.

Other skills mentioned by Mrs Akeredolu include music, art and design, taekwondo, dance, football, Yoga, robotics, baking, bag making, shoe making, wig making, bead making, Adire making, Gele tying, make-over, daily household hygiene (eg. Soap making, Disinfectant, hand wash etc.) SGBV awareness, public speaking, re-useable pad making, Breast & cervical cancer awareness among others.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Julianah, said the theme of this year’s Conference ‘DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’ is borne out of sundry gender challenges that are confronting women across the globe.

According to Oshadahun, part of the challenges are non inclusion of women and girls in technology driven innovations, the need to find lasting solutions to indigenous women and their territorial battles, enlarge women entrepreneurs and financing initiatives using Women Entrepreneurship Financing Initiative (WEFI), regression and political marginalisation of women and evasive inclusion of women at decision-making levels.

The hybrid event which featured panelists’ discussion titled “What stood out for you (at the UNCSW67)?” with two attendees of UNCSW67 virtually contributing to the panel discussion, had such highlights as rendition of goodwill messages, performance by Ondo State cultural troupe, interactions and reactions on the way forward for women Empowered through ICT.

Dignitaries at the Grand Finale include the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Chief Olamide Falana, Former State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr Temitope Lebile and Chairpersons of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Story by Debo Akinbami