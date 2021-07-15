Debo Akinbami

This time presents, strikingly, a situation that refreshes the thematic import of a drama titled ‘Measure for Measure’. It was the creation of the legendary literatus, William Shakespeare, and premiered in 1604. Shakespeare, in the said theatrical, lent these lettering: “Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.”

The Shakespearean thought, originally addressing Lord Angelo’s character in the play vis-a-vis hypocrisy trait, is in this circumstance alluded to drive the discourse for its contextual and contemporary relevance to the essence and consequence of Bemore- a phenomenal pro-female project authored by the foremost Imo state- born gender activist and illustrious wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Bemore intellectually fights the primordial precepts limiting a woman from reaching her full potential. It is a delibrate charge to change the hitherto reductive estimation of a woman. It runs the philosophy of remaking womanhood through strategic communication, empowerment, technological training and skills enhancement. As a scheme, it has produced amazing results that were heretofore unimaginable, yet its redemptive essence not fully maximized by citizens.

A distance of doubt is observed between certain ideologues and the beneficial intent of Bemore. Dealing with the doubts therefore becomes a must-do if we must profit optimally from the project that holds so much for the populace. With the letters, the playwright did not only forewarn of the dangers of doubts lurking around, he succeeded in elevating himself to the rung of a seer who had foreseen our character of climate, presaged a faithless season that would emerge and immerse some in doubts to personal detriment.

Betty birthed Bemore for all, just as she does with other initiatives that have profusely benefited citizens regardless of creed and calling. The other day, the Market Women Loan Scheme was doubted, yet it delivered huge economic advantage to women in business. With Solayo Kits, she brought incremental relief to expectant mothers. The widows’ care intervention was initially controverted but doubters returned to laud its fruition and delivery terms that defy political, religious or ethnic groupings.

The girls who, after two weeks intensive training, would leave Bemore Summer Bootcamp as experts in ICT, solar energy conversion; and possessors of other life-enhancing skills are not Akeredolu’s. They are usually drawn from ordinary communities. They are wards of underdogs whom the First Lady considers as equally entitled. This goes to show that Betty treats all as equal, irrespective. She has invested incalculable quantum of energy, time and earnings in women matters these two decades after her cancer survival. Her dedication to advocacy against breast as well as cervical cancer, its treat and care, is second to none.

It is about us. It is for our own good and gains. It is more of our business than it is of the founder’s, and it should therefore command all hands. Bemore is redefining the worth of a woman by preparing our girls to become women of difference. It offers a lifetime opportunity to make champions of our girls who would not be easy preys to sexual and gender violators. As at the last count, the noble project has thrown up no fewer than 1, 500 intellectually-armed girls who by exploits are already changing old impressions, defeating those tired stereotypes.

Bemore graduates are proven entrepreneurs, problem-solvers and emerging fine community leaders. We can only benefit more from its fine deliverables to the extent that we all give support. It is an incredible initiative that should concern all stakeholders. Concieved to convert the crude deposits in our girls to finesse and at once positively alter their tepid tendencies so that they can aspire to all heights. This should always be embraced, never belittled nor disdained.

It is true doubts have permeated recondite places and bolted hearts against great offerings. For far too long we have been skeptical, even of event with palpable value. We are wont to say: ‘It is their business’. But Bemore is not. This is not ‘their business’, it is our own, in our best interests. There is the viewpoint that the commonplace treachery in leadership positions encourage festering distrust, but even that is oftentimes speculative. Relying, however, on pontifications is a gulf of ignorance that should bother every patriot. It’s time to reassess standpoints about governmental programmes with requisite perspicacity.

Shakespeare, with the credence of his stance, seemed to have seen, through a dart of clairvoyance, that doubts would swell and reign rude in a foreseeable future and rob the people of incredible futuristic benefits. That future of Shakespeare’s vision is here; albeit with agonizing arrogance and fanatic fume, proving true the foretold with utter precision. Even more dangerously, the fullness of time, beyond validating the literatus’ thoughts, portends subtle peril for this season and heady Thomases who for emotive dispositions may cause many to miss out on the incredible benefits that Bemore offers.

The Summer Boot Camp which began in 2017 as the largest girls-only solar and ICT Bootcamp in Nigeria has discovered and honed incredible talents, ably drawing attention to the plight of the African girl and the need to invest in her development by bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The 2021 edition which will hold in August and September in Imo and Ondo states respectively is another promise of goodness! It is another opportunity to raise a new set of female champions among our girls.

This is how Betty puts it, “We established Bemore to raise a new set of women. By this intervention, we are telling the girls that they matter, so that when they are full grown, it won’t be an uphill task for them to take their rightful places. Bemore girls are well exposed and we keep mentoring them as they advance in life. Some of them are now in the universities and we still keep in touch with them. I’m so proud of what Bemore has done to the lives of the girls.”

Nothing shall stop us! Not even distructive doubts.

***”Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives.