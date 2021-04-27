SSA to Her Excellency on media Oluwatobi Fademi

The BEMORE Empowered Initiative, founded by Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, a unique platform for the girl child, has produced over a thousand future Tech leaders.

In the two weeks of Bemore Summer Bootcamp, girls are trained on Solar Technology, ICT, Leadership, Digital Marketing, Personal Hygiene and other life-enhancing skills and each girl equipped with a laptop after the camp ends.

It is undeniable the orientation of every girl who goes through the bootcamp is changed positively.

As the testimony of its positive impact, Bemore girls like Marvellous Jegede, Tolu Ehimosan, Funmi Akeremale, Christianah Madu, to mention a few, have contributed to their communities.

Join Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in the campaign #IChooseToSupportTheGirlChild by donating to support the BEMORE 2021.

BemoreEmpowered

SummerBootCamp2021

UniversityOfLife

FemaleTechLeaders

GirlsinICT

BridgingGenderGaps

~ Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media