BEMORE has closed digital gender gap, I support the initiative, says Mrs Aiyedatiwa
#IChooseToSupportTheGirlChid
It is an admirable platform that has churned out future technology leaders.
The vision of Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to empower our girls in Solar & ICT to close the digital gender gap, is one I am proud to associate with.
Join me to support the Ondo State Girl Child.
Watch Video:
Support the BEMORE Initiative “
~ Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa.
Wife of Deputy Governor, Ondo State.
