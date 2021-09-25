Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and Founder, BeMore Empowered Initiative, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said BeMore Girls will not become professionals for export.

She affirmed this in her speech at the Closing Ceremony of BeMore Ondo 2021 Summer Boot Camp, a two-week intensive training in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Technology and other life-enhancing skills, held at the Main

Auditorium, Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Her words: “I am building an army of female technology leaders to serve Nigeria and solve Nigerian problems. They will not become professionals for export, good only for sending back dollars to parents and relatives.

“We have instilled a sense of patriotism in the girls. They will become “a breed without greed” in words and deeds. They will use their talents, knowledge and skills to serve Nigeria not the Western world.”

The First Lady expressed confidence in the abilities of the girls to make exploits, saying, “My girls, two weeks have come and gone but many more weeks lie ahead of you. Take all you have learned to heart and work so hard to make Grandma proud. I believe in you so believe in yourself.

“Never let anyone tell you “you can’t”. I can assure you that you now have the required skill to conquer the world. Go to your communities and mentor more girls. They are your comrades and together you all shall rise. Rise for a better Nigeria; rise for a better Africa.”

While thanking everyone who supported the fourth edition of BeMore Ondo 2021, Anyanwu-Akeredolu said denying the girl child equal access to quality education has been and continues to be the greatest error of our country.

According to her, “Our greatest error as a nation has been and continues to be; denying the girl child equal access to quality education by upholding cultural norms and traditions that discriminate against them. It is not too late to turn the tides and right the wrong. Join me to empower the girl children for a prosperous Nation”

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, nudge the girls to wear BeMore badge proudly. He said to be a BeMore girl is to display knowledge and integrity.

The Governor said, “I have followed your activities in the last two weeks and I know that you were here for is something that you can never forget in your life-time. You now go back home a changed girl. When you get back to your various communities and local government areas, wear your badge of BeMore with pride. Say it anywhere you go that ‘I’m a BeMore Girl.’ because people have come to know that to be a BeMore girl is to display knowledge, to display integrity, and above all, a BeMore girl is the future of the state and the country.”

Arakunrin said the First Lady has always fought for good causes, noting that matters of women and girls are always a priority for her.

“If anyone else does not know, I know that you’re a strong believer in feminism. You have fought for good causes all your life; most importantly anything that has to do with women and girl child is your priority. BeMore girls, you are very lucky to have someone like her as the initiator and founder of the BeMore Empowered Initiative, and a model for all of you.”

“This is another challenge that we will not leave for you alone. This is a challenge that all of us must give more support and ensure that we have a permanent BEMORE camp in Ondo State. It will be a citizen’s program.”

Activities at the event include exhibition of skills in Solar Technology, ICT, dance, cake-baking, bag- making, Arts, Taekwondo, health talk on cervical cancer, Valedictorian Speech, presentation of Laptops and Certificates to BeMore 2021 participants among other activities.

Dignitaries at the programme include the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Ogbnnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, who was represented by Mr Yemi Gbadegesin, Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari Branch, Abuja, Engr Halimat Adediran, Ondo State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, former Commissioner for Women Affair and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi.

Others are Comrade Razaq Obe, Otunba Dele Ologun, Chief Olayato Aribo , Mr Jimi Odimayo, Hon Albert Akintoye, the Iyalojas, and members of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO).

Story by media team, office of Ondo State First Lady