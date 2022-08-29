Home Women & Child Development Bemore Girls Install Solar-Powered Lights
Bemore Girls Install Solar-Powered Lights

• Pick Skill Sets As Skills Acquisition Progresses

With excitement, Bemore girls in the ongoing 2022 Bemore Summer Boot Camp have successfully installed solar-powered lights

The girls achieved this lofty feat on Monday during the solar technology class wherein they were exposed to the art of solar installation, including connection, disconnection, assemblage of solar cells.

Bemore girls during solar technology class

Solar energy technology and Information Communication Technology (ICT) are the primary dual focus of the annual Bemore boot camp. However, the programme also empowers the girls with competencies in apprenticeship, otherwise tagged life-enhancing skills.

Meanwhile, skills acquisition training had started on Sunday with coaching on the making of Adire and Kampala dresses, detergents, liquid soap and freshner for home usage. It continued earlier today with training on the making of dettol.

Bemore girls celebrating the successful installation of solar lights

Grouped into different areas of apprenticeship according to each person’s interest, the girls chose specific craft interest from the array of skills available in the boot camp. The specialities include Arts, wig making, baking, bead making, Make-up and soap making.

Bemore girls during ICT training

The 9th day of camping had commenced with the routinal morning physical exercise for overall mental and physical fitness, followed by ICT class with learnings in graphic designing, scratch – a programming language with a high-level block-based visual programming language, shapes, types of shape and its uses, nature and types of balance.

Routinal morning physical exercise by Bemore girls

Practice of musical rendition, dancing and taekwondo training brought the day’s activities to a close.

Story by Debo Akinbami

