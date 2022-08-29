Bemore Girls Install Solar-Powered Lights

With excitement, Bemore girls in the ongoing 2022 Bemore Summer Boot Camp have successfully installed solar-powered lights

The girls achieved this lofty feat on Monday during the solar technology class wherein they were exposed to the art of solar installation, including connection, disconnection, assemblage of solar cells.

Solar energy technology and Information Communication Technology (ICT) are the primary dual focus of the annual Bemore boot camp. However, the programme also empowers the girls with competencies in apprenticeship, otherwise tagged life-enhancing skills.

Meanwhile, skills acquisition training had started on Sunday with coaching on the making of Adire and Kampala dresses, detergents, liquid soap and freshner for home usage. It continued earlier today with training on the making of dettol.

Grouped into different areas of apprenticeship according to each person’s interest, the girls chose specific craft interest from the array of skills available in the boot camp. The specialities include Arts, wig making, baking, bead making, Make-up and soap making.

The 9th day of camping had commenced with the routinal morning physical exercise for overall mental and physical fitness, followed by ICT class with learnings in graphic designing, scratch – a programming language with a high-level block-based visual programming language, shapes, types of shape and its uses, nature and types of balance.

Practice of musical rendition, dancing and taekwondo training brought the day’s activities to a close.

Story by Debo Akinbami