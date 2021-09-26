Yusuf Boluwatife Chelsea, one of the freshly produced 368 Bemore girls from the 2021 edition of Bemore Ondo, has successfully installed a solar light in her parents’ home day after graduating from the boot camp.

Curious Boluwatife, 14, of the SDG9, had hardly settled down at home before she commenced the process of solar installation in her house.

Asked why she had to make immediate installation, Boluwatife said: “Immediately I got home on Sunday morning, I just said let me try my knowledge of solar to be sure whether I know it or I don’t know it.”

While thanking the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for the opportunity to be part of the training, she said it has always been her dream to acquire solar skills.

“I have always been thinking about having the knowledge of solar energy. Whenever my friends talked about solar before now, I used to keep quiet because I knew nothing about it.

“I feel very happy now that I can do it. If not for the First Lady, I would not have made it. I want to say a very big thank you to her.

I thank Her Excellency for everything- the training, good feeding, clothing and everything. She is just the best.”

Reacting to this development, BeMore Founder and First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, expressed joy over the feat she described as amazing.

Her words: “This is amazing! My heart is full of joy. I am soooo excited. Go girl! The sky is your starting!”

BeMore is a two-week intensive training in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Technology and other life-enhancing skills. The fourth edition of the Summer Boot Camp, tagged Bemore Ondo 2021, was held at Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Boluwatife who attends Messiah High School Akure, Akure South Local Government in Ondo State, had gone home with a brand new laptop, solar panel and clothing, upon graduation from the Boot Camp.

Story by Debo Akinbami