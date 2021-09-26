One of the fresh participants in the just concluded Bemore Ondo 2021 Summer Boot camp at Elizade University , Ilara -Mokin, Miss. Yusuf Boluwatife Chelsea has dazzled the Ondo State First Lady and Convener of Bemore project, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu with her self help effort in the production and installation of a home-use solar project in her parents home.

Boluwatife made the installation of the solar system her first exercise on her return from the Boot camp.

In her reaction to this development, Arabinrin Akeredolu said, “this is amazing! My heart is full of joy and I am soooo excited. Go girl, the sky is your limit.”

Boluwatife Chelsea is a senior secondary student of Messiah High school , Akure and she hails from Akure South Local Government.

It will be recalled that the Bemore Boot Camp Project of the Ondo State First Lady has been enhancing mental alertness and development among teenage girls across Ondo State.