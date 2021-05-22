As plans are in top gear for the 2021 Summer Bootcamp, the Bemore Empowered Initiative has launched a fundraising campaign to draw global attention to the plight of the African girl child and the need to invest in her development.

The non-governmental organisation, founded by the wife of the governor of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, which is a two-week intensive training of secondary school girls in ICT, Solar and other life-enhancing skills recently launched a fundraising campaign with the hashtag #IChooseToSupportTheGirlChild

The campaign was led by Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, after which the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Comm. for Information, Hon. Ojogo and amongst others joined in.

In the Federal Capital City, Abuja, distinguished lawmakers and consequential individuals have also shown solidarity for the project, which is the largest girls-only technology Bootcamp in Nigeria with a thousand and five hundred girls trained since its inception.

One of such is lawmaker representing Akoko Southeast /Southwest at the House of Representatives, Hon. Adejoro Adeogun, who on Wednesday, May 19, received coordinators of the program in his office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In his response to Bemore coordinators the lawmaker, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating his particular affinity for the female gender as he is surrounded always by his wife and daughters. He professed his support for Bemore, saying it is crucial to let our girls know science is not boys-only territory.

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Akoko North East /North West Federal constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a first-rate philanthropist, has pledged his support. The influential lawmaker who has always identified with the humanitarian activities of Arabinrin Akeredolu made this pledge to the Bemore Empowered Team on a recent visit to his office.

A veteran professional, Hon. Tunji Ojo, who before politics was the CEO of a leading indigenous ICT consultant company, said it is essential to have the female gender in Ondo State exposed early to Information and Communication Technology which is making waves for human innovation and technological advancement.

Other lawmakers such as Hon. Abiola Makinde, Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa and Hon. Olatimehin Adelegbe, have also identified with the project, joining the campaign to build the future generation of technology leaders in Ondo state.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Fademi