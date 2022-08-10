…..to partner Mabest Academy for 2022 edition

The First Lady of Ondo State and Founder of BeMore Empowered Foundation has restated that the Summer Bootcamp for Girls was an avenue for them to cherish education, build a career and be determined to lift their families from poverty.

According to her, the BeMore Summer Bootcamp which this year’s edition is coming up in two weeks time, was purely individuals’ and organisations’ sponsored without government interference, purposely to inspire a girl child that she can be more than the limitations placed on her by the society.

She said this earlier today, during an inspection tour to the premises of Mabest Academy Oke-Ijebu, Akure, the considerable venue for this year edition.

Addressing the Head of the School who conducted her round the facilities available in the school, Mrs. Akeredolu said “I want you to know that this programme is not First Lady’s programme. It’s not government programme at all, it was a water tap programme based on my inspiration to give the girl child a voice, to make the girl child matter.

“Its basically a sponsored programme. You have to sponsor a girl to participate if you can afford; these girls when they’re going home they have an amazing package of brand new lenovo laptop and solar home system because most of these girls come from villages or remote areas in Ondo State. So they’ll go back well kitted, thoroughly brushed up, thoroughly transformed under two weeks and like I always said it is a techy Bootcamp.

Other life enhancing skills are also injected in the programme because they are young girls whom we expect to get married someday whom we expect will like to look good, would like to make up, do their hair, all these are parts of the life enhancing skills.

” Talk about health issues that concern women_menstrual hygiene, breast and cervical cancer, these are the diseases that afflict our women in great number. We teach them Taekwondo because of the increasing molestation and rape in our community.

Expressing her satisfaction with Mabest Academy’s premises as suitable for the Bootcamp, she declared that “I’m happy we have something good like this that we don’t need to look around anymore to house the programme”.

Responding to the partnership gesture, the Head of the School, Mrs. Olajide Oluwabunmi, lauded the Founder for giving girls hope of a better tomorrow by initiating the Summer Bootcamp.

“On behalf of the management, we are honoured to receive you and we will tell this story to our girls that, of course, the future is bright. Mabest Academy supports the girl child for the Bemore Empowered Foundation”, she declares.

e-signed:

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media (Office of the First Lady)

Aug., 8 2022

Photos: Gbenga Fasakin