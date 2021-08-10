A non-governmental organisation, Believers’ Family Foundation says there is the need for Nigerians to come together as one big family, where the people will co-exist without rancor.

Speaking at a courtesy call on the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in his office in Akure, the President and Convener of the Foundation, Mrs. Florence Bulous Ojogo, who was represented by the South West Coordinator of the Foundation, Amb. Olugbenga Adeniyi said responsible people build their nation, but this has been neglected unconsciously by the people left government alone to do it, which she said contribute an insignificant number of the population is the reason for the nation’s progression.

She added that there is dire need of private and nongovernmental organisations to consciously orientate and reorientate the mass of the danger disorientation has caused.

Mrs. Ojogo noted that the foundation is not a profit making, religious body nor ethnic/ political pressure group, stressing that they are conglomerate of like minds that believe in the philosophy of nation building as a collective responsibility.

The foundation President and convener explained that the vision is to Nigeria becoming the most peaceful nation in the world through collective efforts.

She believes that the unity, peace and harmony of Nigeria and Nigerians would be achieved through collective responsibility and the country will witness peace, as the future is bright.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adeyemi Adeyemo, harped on the need to live in peace and harmony in the country for development to take place.

The Commissioner appreciated the vision of the believers’ family foundation for taking up the challenge for peaceful coexistence through awareness campaign and mass sensitisation of the people, noting that no development can take place in an environment that is volatile.

He emphasized that all hands must be on deck to achieve peaceful and harmonious relationship in the country and promised robust relationship with the foundation at ensuring peace and unity in the land.

Sola Omoboyowa,

Press Officer, Ministry of Information and Orientation