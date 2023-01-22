Being the Acceptance Speech at the conferral of Distinguished Alumni Award on the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, by Health Promotion & Education Alumni Association, University College Hospital, University of Ibadan, on Friday January 20, 2023, at SDM Hotel Ibadan, Oyo State.

Today offers another exciting moment and I feel very proud to be part. In the course of my training, I have the rare privilege of attending Nigeria’s two leading ivory towers- the University of Nigeria- Nigeria’s Only University and the University of Ibadan- the Nation’s Premier University.

While there is no question about the fact that these two imposing institutions continue to loom large among peers and retain a pride of place, I must say I share special bond with both as each represents peculiar experience for me and gives unique sense of pride.

I should however admit that my encounter with the University College Hospital, Ibadan, is a chain of distinct, forceful and resounding events with life-long effects. I therefore cherish this robust affinity and I am prepared to play a role in nurturing it.

It has been established, globally, that alumni relations is an important and integral part of an institution’s advancement strategies. And I share the sentiment of Professor Oladepo to the extent that if you support your students in their professional and personal lives while they are on campus, they are likely to be your loyal, life-long supporters after school.

In the same vein, if the relationship between the university and students stalls when they leave campus, chances are that the institution’s activities and achievements will not evolve as it should. It is in view of the foregoing that I applaud, very warmly, the efforts being made towards building a robust and formidable alumni association.

This event is another of such brilliant efforts, capable of bonding and building a virile, competitive and worthy alumni association. I commend this and other strides!

However, that I am deemed worthy of this prestigious award on the strength of my modest but impactful contributions is something that I take seriously, one that I find so inspiring and a surety to spur me to do more.

Together, we can make Health Promotion & Education Alumni Association more boisterous.

Thank you.