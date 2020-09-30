The Junior Secondary school 3 examination popularly called Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commenced in all the public and private Secondary schools in Ondo State with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures.

Speaking while monitoring the conduct of the Examination, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu commended the school Administrators and Principals of Schools in the State for putting in place all measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in their respective schools.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent secretary of the ministry Rev. Akin Asaniyan (FPA), expressed satisfactions with the smooth take off of the examination and strict compliance with other examination ethics.

According to him, the ministry had upgraded its ICT platform for effective monitoring of the examination across all the 18 local government of the state noting that information at the disposal of the ministry’s headquarters on the first day of exercise reveals that the examination took off smoothly in all the centers, a situation he described as far better than the previous years.

However, the Commissioner frowned at indifferent attitudes put by winners College, Akure towards COVID-19 safety measures, he directed the authority of the school to do the needful immediately or face serious sanctions.

Answering questions on when other students would resume, the Commissioner who insisted that the State government will not be stampeded to revisit re-open schools in a hurry hinted that the next batch of students to resume now are primary six and Senior secondary school 2 for Common entrance and joint promotion examination respectively while other classes will resume later.

Speaking to newsmen, the principals of Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar school, Akure, Mrs Taye Bòlá, that of Oyemekun Grammar school, Mrs Vera Agbetuyi, and Mrs Feyisola Busan of St.Peters unity secondary school, Akure, appreciated the government for gradual reopening of the Schools which according to them gave the opportunity to space the Candidates in the examination halls and classes in line with COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

In all the schools visited candidates were seen putting on nose masks with sanitizer on their tables while the school authority also provided wash hand materials at strategic locations near the halls for proper hand washing