The first phase of the distribution of COVID-19 relief packages for widows in Ondo State under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been completed with over 15,000 beneficiaries from all the 18 Local government areas who registered online three months ago.

The exercise which kicked off in Akure South Local government in June was rounded up today at Akoko North East, with over 800 beneficiaries so far.

Speaking at the venue of the exercise today in Ikare Akoko, the Local Government headquarters, Mrs Akeredolu however, urged widows in the state to be expectant, noting that more are still coming for them in the second phase of the Ondowidows’care initiative.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan who represented the wife of the governor, reaffirmed that the exercise would be continuous and encouraged those who are yet to register to go online and do so.

Aside the distribution of relief packages to them, she noted that a lot of benefit were in the pipeline for them through the Ondowidows’care initiative.

She said: “This is just the conclusion of phase one, they should be expectant, Arabinrin Akeredolu has very good intentions for Widows in Ondo State”.

The Akoko North West widows appreciated the gesture in a new dimension, as most of the beneficiaries who spoke with JATS ONLINE NEWS said Governor Akeredolu would rule the state for 12 years because of the uncommon recognition given to widows.

Mrs Halisa Sule from Ikare, said: “Kudos to the wife of the governor for taking care of us, may God be with her”.

Also speaking, a widow of 10years with four children, Mrs. Ologunlade Abibat “I thank the wife of the governor for doing this, by the grace of God Governor Akeredolu shall prevail over his Political enemies, he is the best governor that we want and he will definitely win the election; he will spend 12years”.

Mrs Animotu Jimoh from Okorun-Ikare, said she was very happy with the wife of the governor, saying “my prayer for her is that God will grant her heart desires and this coming election there won’t be any problem and our governor will win In Sha Allah”.

Mrs Ojuola Juliet described the initiative as commendable, stating that whoever did something like this by helping the less privileged to fight hunger is a compassionate human being, while Mrs Esther Adeoye from Ilepa-Ikare and Mrs Moyin Babalola from Ugbe-Akoko also appreciated the initiator for remembering them.

Story credit: Mary Agidi