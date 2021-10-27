An alumnus of Igbotako Community Grammar School, Igbotako in Ondo South Senatorial District and Billionaire business mogul, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who has contributed assistance of huge proportion to the growth of the school and has impacted the school in various ramifications, has advised the students of his Alma mater to imbibe the culture of courage and resilience as these two virtues will make them go far in life.

The Harvard trained entrepreneur whose chains of businesses cut across Africa and Europe told students of Igbotako Community Gramms that he cut his teeth at the school, went to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife and also studied overseas all because of the good foundation he had at his cradle, Igbotako Community Grammar School.

The founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako gave this advice at the inauguration of the Executive Committee of the old students’ association of his Alma mater.

He said, ‘ I had my secondary education at Igbotako Community Grammar School, after which I had my first degree in Law at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife. I schooled eventually at Harvard and went to Cambridge for my PHD. Right now I am doing another PHD in war at University of Buckingham. All these academic exploits are achieved because of my courage and the untiring spirit all of which I learnt here at Igbotako Community Grammar School.

“Today, I can make bold to tell you that this school has produced successful alumni all of who believe in their ability to Excell in life. And I encourage you my young ones to indulge the attitude of courage as this will give you the can do spirit needed to make you go far in life,” Barr. Ibrahim told the students.

Earlier in his remark at the inauguration ceremony, the Rebuja of Osooro land, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa congratulated the old students who have not forgotten their root and cradle. The Royal Father charged them to continue to impact purposefully and add landmark prints to the good story of the school.

Oba Bajowa particularly saluted the courage and commitment of the oil magnate and old student of the school, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim and prayed God to continue to enrich him.

The pioneering officers of the alumni association of Igbotako Community Grammar School are Dr. Segun Ayodele as President, Erelu Tinuade Mabel Onaneye as VIce president 1, while Dr. Alaba Akinkuotu is Vice president 2. Mr Seyi Omosuyi is General Secretary, Barr. Noah Akinteye will serve as Assistant Gen. Sec as Mr. Adewole Adeyeye is Treasure.

Others are Mrs. Folasade Adeoye- Ekoja, Social Secretary, Mr. Tunji Ojajuni, Financial Secretary, Mr.Tunde Akingbemi as Auditor and Shola Adeyehun will serve as Sports Secretary.