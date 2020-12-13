The wife of Ondo State Governor Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu has advised young Nigerians to be focused and tenacious about their dreams and aspirations, regardless of detractors.

She gave this advice today while Speaking on “Having Breast Cancer brought out the best in me”, at the maiden edition of TEDx event in Ikenegbu Owerri, Imo state.

Addressing hundreds of young minds at the community TED event, Mrs Akeredolu explained that she was able to set up the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, because of her tenacity when nobody was interested about breast cancer advocacy.

Narrating her experience with breast cancer and what gave her strength to survive the deadly disease, Mrs Akeredolu lauded her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for standing by her, noting that the BRECAN initiative that initially suffered rejection by people had attracted international Community.

According to her, the doggedness and consistency to promote breast cancer awareness through BRECAN initiative had won her so many awards, nationally and globally.

She advised women to be self-aware by undergoing regular monthly check up of their breast for early detection of cancerous tumor.

She enjoined individuals not to be silent while passing through any difficult situation, noting that by voicing out, help would come.

Speaking about using technology to solve problems, the Ondo First Lady noted that the state government was ready to have a cancer treatment centre, and emphasised the need for partnership with world class institutions that would provide software for cancer treatment, noting that the treatment shouldn’t be for general practitioners.

The BRECAN Founder highlighted some strategies she applied in creating breast cancer awareness starting with the annual Jog4Life and the SEKEM dance which was demonstrated at the event.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Licencee of TEDxIkenegbu, Mr Martin Uwakwe explained that the event which was supposed to hold in April but suspended due to the lockdown, was an effort of young minds to advocate “a New World”, being the team of the event.

It was a gathering where great speakers spoke on different interesting topics like “The importance of protests to the new world”, ‘When a woman dream dies’, ‘The future of the connected economy’, ‘breaking the stigma: Women and Mental Health’, among others.