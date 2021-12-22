•Says Intelligence Reports From People Crucial To Community Policing

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the new Commissioner of Police posted to the state, CP Oyeyemi Oyediran, to work harmoniously with other security agencies to tackle the security challenges in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, while assuring the Police boss of the state government’s cooperation, charged him to be a team player.

“We are prepared to work with the police and we urge the police to work with other security agencies. Work with Amotekun. Amotekun is not a threat to any security agency. Amotekun is meant to complement the police,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday in his office while welcoming the new police boss who was on a courtesy visit to the Governor’s office.

He acknowledge the excellent service of the immediate past Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, adding that the state is very proud of his service.

The Governor re-emphasized that his administration is fully committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizenry, assuring the new CP of his administration’s necessary support to ensure that crime is drastically reduced in the state.

Akeredolu, who said no one would be happy with the array of destruction of means of livelihood of people across the state by herders, pleaded with CP Oyediran to work earnestly with all security agencies to ensure peace in the state.

He also called on the media to support the CP to succeed in the enormous tasks ahead.

Governor Akeredolu said: “Nobody is happy to live in IDP camp. That’s not a home. And nobody can be happy that I have a farm, it is the means of my livelihood, and I can not go to the farm.

“Nobody would be happy that I am a man of little means and I can not afford to pay for flight and my children are somewhere and I can’t travel with peace of mind because someone is waiting to kidnap.

“We have challenges and I am begging you to assist us. Where you need us, let us know. We are prepared to work with the police.”

He equally appealed to the residents to work with the police and other security agencies by being vigilant at all time and gather useful intelligence to ensure peace and security across all the communities in the state.

“I appeal to our people to cooperate with the police. When people come to your community, let the police, Amotekun and civil defence know. Community policing needs intelligence reports and intelligence reports will come from our people. Our people should come in and play that very important role. Without that from you, the police can not perform well,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu also admonished parents and guardians to monitor their wards and prevent them from negative influence.

Earlier, the new CP Oyediran promised to work with all security and paramilitary agencies in the state for improved security of lives and properties, just as he sought the support and cooperation of the state government, residents and the media to succeed.

Oyediran lauded his predecessor for his excellent job in ensuring security of lives and properties of the people of the State, giving an assurance to build on his success story to further reduce crime rate in the state.

“I have come to cement what my predecessor, now retired, had done in reducing crime rate in the state. Without micing words, he has done well.

“He cooperated with government to reduce crimes in the state. You should not expect anything less from me. I want to assure you that by the grace of the Almighty God, I will build on all what he has done to make Ondo State a crime free society. I can assure you of my cooperation to ensure crime is drastically reduced in the state.

“We are in yuletide period, and our people should be able to sleep with their two eyes closed. We will work jointly with all security agencies,” the new CP added.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 21, 2021.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki