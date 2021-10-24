Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the mutual show of solidarity between her and the First Lady of Bayelsa State for BRECAN in spite of the fact that their spouses belong to different political parties as prioritising the well-being of women above geographical and political differences.

The First Lady was speaking at the Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital, during the official inauguration of Bayelsa State Chapter of BRECAN on Saturday, saying “As a wife of a sitting APC Governor, I’m here with you in a state where the PDP is in charge. That is a very instructive message that two of us are sending to the entire nation. Here we are looking at the bigger picture, looking at our own constituency, and that is women.”

Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who described her Bayelsa State counterpart as her first lady sister without boundary, commended her for defying political and geographical boundaries to show support for the Breast Camcer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, said she is not just a breast cancer survivor but one who is yet thriving after 25 years of survival.

“I’m not just a survivor of breast cancer, I’m am also thriving. You can have breast cancer and lead productive life. Many women are surviving, so we need to come out. Breast Cancer is a leveler. Once you are a breast cancer survivor, you become a sister to other survivors. In our group, you have first lady, and you also have a groundnut seller.

“We are all sisters. And that makes us all humble about life. If you pass through the experience and you’re able to come out of it, the best thanksgiving you can give is to raise your voice. To come out and tell other women that ‘you can live even if you’re told that you have a breast cancer.” Akeredolu said.

In her address, the National President of BRECAN, Amb. Tolu Taiwo, said the association has stepped up the fight against the dreaded disease that will complement the efforts of Bayelsa State government.

According to her, “Today, we have stepped up the fight that will compliment the efforts of Bayelsa state government and every other stakeholder in the health sector to ensure a healthier society. I have to mention the state government and other stakeholders as this is not a fight for one or few, but for all.

“The phenomenon of ‘success’ today is deeply entrenched in collaborations and partnerships. It is heart warming to see that this chapter began with collaborations and partnerships. This is a right step and, we must ensure that it is sustained by all reasonable means.”

Taiwo, who described the occasion as one which has added another colourful feather to BRECAN, said the association will continue to create awareness, support patients and survivors and advocate for improved healthcare packages and infrastructure that will assist the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

“This is another very colourful feather added for the founder of BRECAN, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. In 1997, you were a lone voice. Today, that voice is echoing through every one of us here and through thousands of other people who have joined the campaign to end the needless deaths from breast cancer.

“When BRECAN held her first Jog for Life in 2002 in Ibadan Oyo state with less than 30 people, who would have imagined that one day, we will be jogging the streets of Yenagoa with hundreds of people? With this ever increasing voice, we will continue to create awareness, support patients and survivors, and advocate for, improved healthcare packages and infrastructure as it pertains to cancer care in Nigeria.” The President said.

In her own words, the Chairperson of the new chapter, Mrs Zipuamere Felicia Afenfia, said Nigeria has the highest number of cancer death rate due to sundry myths and misconceptions around the disease, saying, “The narrative of Breast Cancer in Nigeria calls for solemn reflection. Nigeria, as it stands, has the highest cancer death rate in Africa, driven mostly by late presentation which in itself is tied to people’s fear that cancer is a death sentence, And this is because of this “it’s not my portion” mindset or this mindset of ” you don offend the gods, that’s why you dey suffer”

Afenfia said the new chapter has done a number of things within its brief existence to achieve a paradigm shift in Bayelsa State.

“We have been able to do a few things.We decided to reach out to women in the remote part of the state. We have taken the message of breast cancer awareness to schools and churches, gave health talks on how to do self-breast examination. We have also had awareness programme on two Radio Stations; For patient support, we have also secured partnership with a diagnostic center which has . We also intend to work with the ministry of education to include cancer education.”

In his lecture, titled “ Controlling Breast Cancer in Bayelsa State”, Dr Tonbra Koroye, highlighted the risk factors of breast cancer and symptoms. He mentioned lifestyle practices that can reduce the chances of developing the disease. The doctor further stressed the importance of early presentation as very important to surviving breast cancer, saying, ‘most women present late due to dangerous myths and cultural beliefs.’

Speaking on the importance of awareness, Dr Koroye said,” Educating the girl child about breast health, an educated woman is an empowered woman and in turn have positive on her community and nation in general.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady of Bayelsa, Dr Gloria Douye Diri, has declared support for the (new) Bayelsa State Chapter of BRECAN, saying its founder, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, triggered something in her with 25 years of passionate leading of the fight against breast cancer.

Dr Diri who participated actively in Bayelsa State’s maiden edition of Bayelsa State Jog for Life- an awareness outreach against Breast Cancer, said “Awareness is vital in the fight against breast cancer as deaths of loved ones to cancer brings so much pain. However, be assured of my readiness to support the fight.”

The pioneer executives of Bayelsa State BRECAN who were inaugurated inaugurated include Mrs Zipuamere Felicia Afenfia (Chairperson), Mrs Powei H Masa (Assistant Chairperson), Dr Abisoye Oyeyemi (Secretary), Mrs Patricia Obirieze (Financial Secretary), Mr Arobo Ebe-Opuene (Assistant Secretary), Mrs Esther Oluremi Ariyo (Treasurer), Revd Tomye Ayamah (PRO), and Mrs Destiny Oyindoubra James (

Welfare).

Chairman of the event and Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri, Representative of Bayelsa First Lady, Dr Mrs Juliet Teibowei, members of Bayelsa state Chapter of BRECAN, representatives of Sterling bank, World Health Organisation, Gloria Diri Foundation, Standup for Women Society, Nigeria Medical Association, among others.

Story by Media Team, Office of Ondo State First Lady