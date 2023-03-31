Banji Okunomo Congratulates Jimoh Ibrahim on Academic Feat

The former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ondo state, Hon. Banji Okunomo, has congratulated the Billionaire business mogul and Senator-Elect for Ondo South Senatorial district, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, over his Doctorate degree in modern war studies award from University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Hon Okunomo, he noted that education remains the only route to sustainable stability and development in Nigeria.

“It pleases me and my family to identify with you on your landmark breakthrough as a PhD holder in modern War from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.”

“There is no gainsaying the fact that this will make a huge success in your rigorous impact in human capital development and our nation at large as posited by the late Sage- Chief Obafemi Awolowo that ,’it isn’t life that matters but the courage you put into it’.”

“Your professional soundness and profound knowledge of modern War will definitely be explored as necessary intellectual weapon required to reshape both the Legislative and political atmosphere of our Dear Country in the emerging dispensation.