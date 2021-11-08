Press Statement

This is to bring to the notice of the general public that the ban placed on all logging activities in the State’s Forests does not include the harvesting of bamboo materials.

Aside the daily usage of bamboo materials in various homes across the State, Government is fully aware of the importance of this particular forest resource, especially to our investors who rely on it as a raw material in the production of some finished goods.

The clarification becomes necessary as a result of endless enquiries in respect of the ban order as it concerns the product in question.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 8, 2021