Press Statement

The Ondo State Government notes with deep concern, the rising cases of insecurity in the State, especially the capital, Akure.

Specifically, these noticeable cases are tracable to the activities of cult groups and ancillary circumstances. Further to this, Night Clubs and their late hour activities have heightened this ugly situation. Most importantly, such locations along major roads in the State Capital are most culpable. This is abhorrent, without doubt.

In the light of the foregoing, Government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour activities of Night Clubs, Pubs and Public Bars. Succinctly, any violation of this ban from 12 midnight SHALL be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.

For emphasis, NO NIGHT CLUB, PUB or PUBLIC BAR MUST operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday July 8, 2021.

Accordingly, relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, have been briefed and directed to carry out this renewed vigour and directive in this regard.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

July 8, 2021