Bamikemo ward 6, Ile – Oluji gets Aseyori benefits

… as Jimoh Ibrahim dazzles APC party faithful with Aseyori package

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South has continued his distribution of patronage and support for the people of the district.

The exercise started yesterday at Ile-Oluji as 4 Wards in the area which were visited by the Araba of Ikaleland and his campaign team were gifted with packs of Aseyori package which contained 6 yards of Ankara cloth and 5kg rice.

At the continuation of the distribution of Aseyori packs, the people of Bamikemo ward 6 could not hide their joy over the benefits from Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, which literally berthed at their door steps.

During the distribution, Dr Ibrahim assured the people of the area of the steadfast input his stay in the Senate will bring to Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, noting that the support garnered from the wards during the party primary is very fresh in his memory.

Ibrahim said Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo is a firm APC stronghold in Ondo South and his desire for them is to continue to maintain this unalloyed support for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“The Aseyori Card is an identity that reflects your loyalty and support for the Aseyori Strategy. When I win the ticket and go to represent you in The Senate of The Federal Republic, these benefits we have brought to you today shall be a continuous process and that way, it will come to you directly even in the comfort of your respective homes.

“I implore you to keep date with me and come out in huge number on February 25 to vote for me. Let’s replicate this mammoth crowd in all of our different poling units on the election day . We shall have victory and we shall celebrate with songs of gratitude when the polls result are released,” Dr Ibrahim enthused.

All Progressives Congress faithful at Bankemo ward 6 thanked the donor and Aseyori strategist per excellence, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim over his good thoughts for them and the patronage with Aseyori packs.