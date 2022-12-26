Home NewsCommunity News Bamidele Omosehin To Empower Widows, Distribute Books, Others In Okitipupa
Community News

Bamidele Omosehin To Empower Widows, Distribute Books, Others In Okitipupa

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

 

…As BOF Clubs Football Final Holds

 

People of Ondo South Senatorial district of Ondo State would on Thursday, 29th December, 2022 next week be treated to a 3-in-1 sporting and empowerment programme by Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF).

In a statement signed personally by the founder, Mr. Bamidele Omosehin, there would be the final match of the third edition of BOF Unity Cup organised by the Foundation for football clubs in Ondo South senatorial district.

The football clubs participating in the competition are from Okitpupa, Irele, Odigbo, Ilaje,  Ile Oluji – Okeigbo Apoi and Arogbo all in Ondo South senatorial district, and the final match would hold at Okitipupa Goverment field on Thursday.

There would also be an empowerment programme where some indigent widows would be presented cash gifts.

According to the statement, the Foundation would carry out its educational programme where 22 public secondary schools in Okitipupa Local Government Area would be presented textbooks and several other educational materials donated by the Foundation.

Moreover, top dignitaries are expected to grace the programmes.

